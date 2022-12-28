Pop-up skate park highlights the lack of space for skaters

Skate Nelson Bays president Douglas Jackson would like to see improved facilities for local skaters.

A pop-up skate park in central Nelson is a place to skate undercover – while also highlighting the need for better facilities.

Skate Nelson Bays president Douglas Jackson said the temporary skate park on New St, which opened in mid-December, will remain in place until January 15.

As well as providing an undercover spot for skating on rainy days, Jackson hoped to raise awareness of the sport in Nelson, and of the need for better places to practice.

There is a strong community of skaters in Nelson, including a number of over-30s, Jackson said.

“It’s a very positive group... family oriented, we know most of the kids and engage with them.”

However, Nelson’s facilities weren’t as good as elsewhere around the country, Jackson said.

With skating now an Olympic sport, it was time new skaters had a place to develop their skills, he said.

Supported by Nelson Lions, Skate Nelson Bays aims to give skaters a voice, Jackson said.

“There’s a big group of skaters and scooter riders, but they don’t have the same presence as mountain bikers because there’s no organisation behind them.”

The group is looking for a new location after its tenure is complete. They’re also asking local skaters to fill in a survey about what they’d like to see in the region.