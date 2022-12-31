Police investigate cause of suspected gunshot wound in Nelson

A man has been seriously injured with what appears to be a gunshot wound at a property in Nelson.

Police were called to a St Vincent St address about 11.20pm on Friday.

A statement issued on Saturday said the man was transported to hospital where he remained in a serious but stable condition.

Police were now investigating how the man came to receive his injuries, the statement said.

A scene guard is in place at a property on St Vincent St in Nelson as police investigate the previous night’s events.

A scene examination was underway at a nearby address on Saturday morning and a scene guard was in place.

“While our investigation is in its early stages, initial enquiries suggest the incident involved parties linked to one another, and there is not believed to be a risk to the wider public,” the statement said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the St Vincent St area from about 11.15pm who may have information about what occurred.”

Anyone that could help was asked to call 105 and quote event number P053133341.

People could also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.