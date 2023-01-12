Early morning fire guts garage in Nelson

Three fire engines attended an early morning blaze in a Stoke garage on Thursday morning.

A fire in a Nelson garage has caused extensive damage.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said several people called in the fire in Stoke at around 4.50am on Thursday.

“We got a few calls about it so obviously it was visible,” Crosson said.

Three fire engines from Nelson and Stoke attended the blaze on Fergusson St.

The single story 10m by 8m garage was “well alight” when crews arrived, Crosson said.

The fire was contained by 5.40am. Those at the property have spoken to a fire investigator about possible causes, and the fire was not thought to have been suspicious, she said.

The garage suffered “extensive damage”, though the fire did not spread to the nearby house.

Crosson said firefighters left the scene at around 7am.