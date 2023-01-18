Housing provider Kāinga Ora announces new homes for Richmond

Housing provider Kāinga Ora has bought the new development, which comprises four two-storey and one single-storey homes.

Housing provider Kāinga Ora is planning to buy 18 new homes in Richmond, with more on the way.

Five properties on Bateup Rd are currently under construction, expected to be finished later this month, with Kāinga Ora taking ownership upon completion, said Julia Campbell, regional director Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast.

The homes, built by Ewi Developments, will be modern and comfortable, and will fit in well in the neighbourhood, Campbell said.

They’ll also help to address some of the increasing demand for housing in the Richmond area.

A second development of 12 two-bedroom homes and one 3-bedroom home at 64 Waverley St will also be snapped up by the housing provider after their completion later this year, she said. The homes have been developed by Whiteridge Property.

“There is an urgent need for housing in this area, and we know that many people are struggling to find a suitable home,” Campbell said. “We’re pleased that this agreement will help us to provide more warm and dry homes for people in need.”

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said the news was “fantastic”.

“Alongside their purchase of the former Masonic Lodge on Nile St... means that 2023 will be a year that more warm, dry and safe housing options will be available for Nelsonians in need.”

Kāinga Ora is Aotearoa’s largest residential landlord, owning or managing more than 60,000 properties.