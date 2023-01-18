Fat accumulation, tree roots and gravel in sewers close Nelson street while urgent repairs take place

A blocked sewer closed a Nelson street for several hours on Wednesday.

A sewer blockage caused by gravel, fat accumulation and tree roots closed a Nelson street for several hours on Wednesday as “urgent repairs” took place.

Nelson City Council group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said repairing the sewer block on the intersection of Collingwood and Saint John streets took Nelmac around two hours to complete.

The sewer system was made live about 1.30pm.

The block was caused by a mixture of gravel from the recent floods that got into the sewer system, "fat accumulation" (fat or oil that solidifies in the pipes) and tree roots, he said.

The council considered all sewer blocks to be urgent to prevent the spillage of sewage into the road, Louverdis said.