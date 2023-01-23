'No excuse' for Tapawera caravan assault

28092022 NEWS PHOTO BRADEN FASTIER / NELSON The former railway rural town of Tapawera in Southwest of Tasman District.

A man has been convicted and fined after an early morning assault in a small caravan that left a man with two black eyes.

Police said Timothy Rangi Verplanke, 38, and his partner met the victim at Tapawera Hotel a few hours before the assault, on September 8.

The three went back to Verplanke’s house in Tapawera.

The police summary said “everything was fine” until Verplanke began kicking his partner.

Verplanke then “turned on the victim, punching him multiple times in the face”.

“The victim pleaded for the defendant to stop, and when the victim had a chance he ran back to his van and drove off.”

The victim was left with two black eyes and swelling. He “was having difficulty seeing out of his left eye”, which was red, the summary said.

Verplanke appeared in the Nelson District Court on Monday and admitted a charge of assault.

His lawyer John Sandston said the incident took place in a small caravan, and Verplanke wanted the victim to leave.

Verplanke accepted the summary of facts, he said, and had no long term connections with the complainant.

Sandston said Verplanke now lived in Hawkes’ Bay and worked at an orchard.

Judge Richard Russell said there was “no excuse" for the incident.

“This was a nasty assault and involved kicking and punching multiple times to the face, a vulnerable part of the body ...[which] heightens the risk of permanent damage.”

Verplanke was ordered to pay a fine of $500 and pay $500 to the victim for emotional harm.