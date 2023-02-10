Abel Tasman birdsong inspires work in diverse concert at Boathouse

Helen Webby, Principal Harp with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, says she’s been playing the harp for over 40 years and it is still a joy.

An upcoming performance by the Nikau Harp Trio will feature music whose inspiration came close to home in the Abel Tasman.

The musicians – harpist Helen Webby, violinist Cathy Irons, and cellist Paul Mitchell – will include the work of Nelson composer Mark Symthe, who lives in Los Angeles where he composes music for films.

Webby said Symthe had written her “a bunch of solo pieces”, including a piece inspired by the call of korimako (bellbird), a honey eating melodious native bird.

The four interweaving motifs of "Korimako Bells" are “based on field recordings from Abel Tasman National Park, and reflect the korimako's beautiful, undulating song”, Smythe says on his website.

Webby said the event was a concert of three “amazingly beautiful instruments” - the harp which had a "magical, sort of glittering brilliant sound” and violin and cello, which were stringed instruments that had a “very earthy, very sort of passionate sound”.

The trio’s programme involved an “incredibly wide range of genres”.

“We start off with Baroque, Classical, and move on to French early 20th century impressionistic music.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Nikau Harp Trio are coming to Nelson on February 17, 2023. Nikau is a trio of musicians - Helen Webby, Cathy Irons and Paul Mitchell.

“Then, in the second half, we’re mixing up a whole bunch of genres and playing dance music from tango, through to swing through to Cole Porter."

She would also be playing a "hilarious" piece by Mozart that had been rearranged to sound like ragtime.

Baroque, “all that gold, fancy swirly stuff” when applied to music, was called ornamentation, Webby explained, such as when Irons launches into a Handel sonata on the violin, playing ornamentations and variations “that really sparkle it up”.

Webby is principal harp with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and teaches harp players of all ages in Christchurch and Dunedin. She plays solo and chamber music, and pushes the boundaries of harp music with her friends in Café Operana.

“I've been playing the harp for over 40 years, and it's still a joy,” she said.

The Nikau Harp Trio play at The Boathouse on Friday February 17 at 8pm. Tickets are $25 and can be bought at https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/nikau-harp-trio-tickets-469567798927