Seat removal from store bad news for older people, says pensioner

Bob Gidlow is happy to wait in a queue, but suffering from painful polymyalgia rheumatica, he’d like to do so sitting down.

While Bob Gidlow doesn’t mind waiting his turn, he’s not so keen on doing so on his feet.

Gidlow, who is 75 and has polymyalgia rheumatica, said 10 minutes on his feet was about his limit.

So he was dismayed to find that his phone provider, Spark, had removed the seating from its Trafalgar St, Nelson store.

“It wasn’t sumptuous, but it was somewhere to put your bum on while you waited for the queue to go.”

“I couldn’t believe in this day and age they would remove the seating,” Gidlow said.

Seating is a rarity in retail, but unlike a visit to the supermarket or the Warehouse, visiting a telecommunications store generally involved waiting around to speak with someone, he pointed out.

“So when they have [seating], and then take it away, you notice these things.”

Gidlow tries to time his visits for quieter times, like first thing in the morning. And if there’s a hint of a queue, he’ll leave and come back later. But that’s not ideal when you have other things planned, he said.

“You don’t expect a clear run but at my age you’d like somewhere you can perch.”

Gidlow laid no blame on the staff he encountered at Spark, who were polite and patient.

Spark spokesperson Samantha Smith said a cushioned bench seat had been removed during a refit.

“We have stools available for people to sit on, and customers are always welcome to request a lower seat from our store people if needed.

“We appreciate this feedback, however, and will be considering bench seating in store for future store designs.”

Age Concern Nelson Tasman manager Caroline Budge said catering to older customers should be a no-brainer for businesses.

Currently, about 20% of people in Nelson are over 65 years of age, that figure is expected to rise to a third by 2043.

“With an ageing population, it’s good business sense to look after older people who are customers,” Budge said.

Budge urged retail spaces to think about accessibility, not just for older people but for people with disabilities and mobility issues.

“We encourage businesses and public spaces to be age friendly, we’re all going to be old one day.”