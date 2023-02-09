New seafood festival to celebrate kaimoana in Nelson

Talley’s Seafood manufacture in Nelson and make up part of the production and processing industries in the region.

A new festival, Seafood Saturday, is set to tempt Nelsonians with a feast of marine fare.

The inaugural festival organised by Seafood New Zealand will be held at the top of Trafalgar St on March 25 and will be the first in a series of ‘Seafood Saturdays’ to tour around other fishing regions.

The day offers a ticketed five-course seafood feast that is being prepared by local chefs and will include a matching wine tasting. There will also be free fish and chips for kids, and a build your own burger bar.

Nelson is known as the largest seafood processing port in Australasia, so it made sense to Seafood New Zealand chief executive Jeremy Helson to hold its first ever seafood festival there.

“Bringing Seafood Saturday to Nelson demonstrates the importance of the blue economy to Nelson and the top of the south,” he said.

“Seafood Saturday is a fun, and delicious way to celebrate everything great about seafood. From the people who harvest, process, distribute and cook it, through to the range of kaimoana that New Zealand has to offer,” Helson said.

The festival aims to celebrate all the ways New Zealanders love seafood.

A number of local restaurants and hospitality venues are diving into the new festival and offering their services and chefs for the day, including Hawker House, Hopgood’s Restaurant, The Vic Public House, Burger Culture, Kiwi Kai and the Rutherford Hotel’s Oceano Restaurant.

SUPPLIED The day offers a ticketed five-course tasting of seafood that is being prepared by local chefs and will include a matching wine taster.

Nelson Regional Development Agency CEO Fiona Wilson said the ocean economy is one of three key production and processing industries for Nelson, with 26,000 locals employed in Nelson and around Te Tauihu.

“We’re really spoilt for choice really with fresh mussels, fresh fish, salmon, and the artisan products made with seafood too,” Wilson said.

Seafood processing in 2022 brought in $123 million for Nelson and Te Tauihu and $98m in aquaculture and processing.

Sealord will host a fish filleting demonstration, the Nelson Provincial Museum is hosting ocean themed activities, and throughout the day festival goers can talk to key people in the industry about their career.

Tickets for the festival’s tasting menu go on sale February 11, with the event itself opening from 12pm to 4pm.