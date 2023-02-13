Nelson power upgrade postponed because of cyclone winds

A planned cable upgrade to the Brook Valley has been postponed because of weather warnings in place. (file photo)

A major high voltage infrastructure cable upgrade, which would have meant cutting the power to hundreds of residents in a Nelson suburb on Tuesday, has been postponed because of the strong wind warning in the region.

Nelson Electricity general manager Phil Goodall said he had received the warning from the Nelson City Council and made the call to do the work in the Brook Valley on February 22 instead. Residents had been advised the upgrade would require power to be cut from 9am to 5pm.

The Nelson City Council issued a notification warning that “strong gusts could damage trees, powerlines, and unsecured objects or structures”.

It advised working from home where possible and to avoid being on the roads.

“Southeast winds are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120kph in exposed places.”

Goodall said much of their network was underground and was typically not affected by weather events.

“But given that the word has got out there, we don’t want to create any issues or confusion, so we’ll postpone.”

The MetService has issued an orange warning for Marlborough, Nelson, Tasman and Buller advising of severe southeast winds from 9pm on Monday to 9pm Tuesday.

The planned outage on February 22, from 9am to 5pm, will affect hundreds of residents in the Brook Valley suburb of Nelson City: specifically those living on Blick Terrace, Brook St, Brook Terrrace, Burn Place, Cummins St, Fringed Hill, Hillside Lane, Hinau St, Hockey Place, Larges Lane, Fulton Hogan Quarry (top Market Rd), Miro St, Newport Way, Olivine Terrace, Rata St, Robinson Rd, Roseberry Way, Silverbirch Grove, Sowman St, Sugar Loaf Pl, Tindle Place, Waterdale Way, and Westbrook Terrace.

In a letter to residents, Nelson Electricity said it was important the work was done over summer “as low power usage dictates”.

Goodall said the work would increase the security of supply to the upper Brook area.