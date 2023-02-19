Blair Cameron selected as National candidate for Nelson 2023

Canterbury-born and raised Blair Cameron has been selected as National’s candidate for Nelson ahead of the 2023 general election.

Having made Nelson his home in recent years, Cameron, 31, is a big believer it is one of the best places to live and said it was a “massive honour” to be selected.

He was chosen as candidate by local party members after working as a research officer for the International Monetary Fund’s legal department and as a consultant for the World Bank.

Cameron replaces former Nelson MP Nick Smith, who resigned from Parliament in June 2021 before successfully winning the Nelson mayoralty last year.

Cameron said now that he has been selected, the hard work starts.

“I’ll be meeting with as many people as I can and campaigning hard to earn Nelson’s support, so I can advocate for them,” he said.

Cameron wants to step up for Nelson and hopes to deliver on the rising costs hitting families, hiked up interest rates and inflation.

Like many others in the country Cameron’s thoughts have been with those on the North island who were affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and have suffered “unimaginable loss of loved ones, homes and business”.

He said it was only six months ago when Nelson was hit with flooding and knew many families down south will empathise with those affected by the cyclone.

Coming from Canterbury and attending school in Highbank, Cameron has since made Nelson home after returning from overseas in 2020. He attended Mount Hutt College and was offered a scholarship to study at the United World College in Hong Kong.

Cameron is your typical kiwi. He enjoys rugby, racing, tramping and paper, rock, scissors competitions. He was a rock, paper, scissors national champion in 2009 which allowed him to travel to Canada to take on the world’s best.

Cameron will be up against current Nelson Labour MP Rachel Boyack who won in 2020. The general election is set for October 14.