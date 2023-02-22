Doctor donation will keep charity afloat for months

The $3000 donation will help Giving Aroha support Nelson’s rough sleeper population for months.

A donation from junior doctors at Nelson Hospital will keep an organisation that works with the homeless going for months.

On Sunday, Dr Kate Hippolite, a third year house officer, handed Giving Aroha’s Jackie Galland a cheque for $3000, profits from the Nelson Hospital Ball.

“Things like this don’t happen often,” said Galland, addressing the 50 or so people assembled for her weekly meal at Anzac Park. “This means everything right now.”

After two years when Covid prevented gatherings, the October ball was a chance for hospital staff members to get together, said Dr Ros Pochin, a surgeon and Giving Aroha volunteer.

READ MORE:

* Amid the devastation, small reminders that the hearts of our local communities still beat strong

* Aroha in the Park reaching out to vaccinate homeless community



“It’s good for morale after a hard couple of years,” Pochin said.

After hearing about Pochin’s involvement with the homeless charity, ball committee chair and junior doctor Kate Hippolite chose Giving Aroha as the recipient of the event’s profits.

Amy Ridout/Nelson Mail Dr Ros Pochin and Dr Kate Hippolite, Nelson doctors who donated $3000 to homeless charity Giving Aroha.

In her work, Hippolite, a third year house officer, saw a significant number of people who lived in precarious situations. These patients were vulnerable, and required a higher level of care, she said.

Pochin said the inequity she saw in her work was “heartbreaking”.

“Usually you would send someone home to be cared for by their family. But this community ... you look after them and they go back on the streets. They are set up to fail.”

Galland’s grassroots venture has expanded from Sunday meals to include advocacy and outreach. Galland helped rough sleepers access services and support, as well as supplying food, tents and cookers to people living in transitional housing and on the street.

She was in the process of registering Giving Aroha as a charity, and hoped that would allow her and her volunteers greater scope to help.

The hospital’s donation would keep Giving Aroha afloat for the next few months, she said.

Galland welcomed funds to continue her work, and encouraged volunteers to turn up on a Sunday with a meal, ready to pitch in.