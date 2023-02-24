Store that brought colour and style closing after 40 years

Nelson was a “sleepy little hollow” when Gus and Mary Beullens opened Gustaves in 1983. Now, they’re shutting up shop.

With 40 years of menswear experience, Gus and Mary Beullens have seen trends come and go. The latest, no one saw coming.

“A lot of businesspeople are sitting in Zoom meetings with pyjamas and a shirt and tie,” said Gus. “Sales of pants and jackets are down.”

On Friday, the couple’s store, Gustaves on Trafalgar St, launched its closing down sale, as they wind down the business they opened in 1983.

Before moving to Nelson, Gus had worked in menswear in Invercargill. In the summer of 1982, they rented a caravan at Tāhunanui Beach Holiday Park.

“Nelson was like a little sleepy hollow,” Gus said. “We went up Trafalgar St, and I said, ‘there’s got to be an opening for a menswear store’.”

Gustaves opened in August 1983, clearing out an auto accessories store (where Strandbags is today) to set up shop.

Stocked with pastels and bright colours, the shop had a fantastic start.

“There was a lot of colour in those days, people had never seen anything like it,” Gus said. “We made a mark.”

One of their opposition, a well-to-do menswear retailer, made their disapproval clear.

“[He said] you’ll never make it with that gay stuff.”

Over the years the couple have weathered plenty of storms, including the 1987 sharemarket crash.

They hunkered down, struggling to keep up with 27% overdraft rates, Gus said.

Their customers kept them afloat, he said.

Their clientele include a former prime minister, and they’ve had a few visiting celebrities, including actors Martin Freeman and James Nesbitt, and footballer and actor Vinnie Jones.

But it was their regular customers, some of whom have been returning for decades, they credited with their success.

“The loyal people of Nelson and the top of the south have been amazing; they’ve helped us through a lot of tough times,” Gus said.

Closing the door for the last time would be bittersweet, the couple said.

“It’s in our blood, part of our life for 40 years,” Gus said. “It will take a while to get it out of our heads.”

The couple looked forward to spending time with their children and their 12 grandchildren. And of course, each other.

“[Mary] has been not only my wife and partner, but my bridge team member,” Gus said.