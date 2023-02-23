Nelson news in brief: Libraries popular, port upgrade conisidered, firms fined

Library love

The love of literature shows no sign of dampening in the Tasman district libraries, according to a report to the council's operations committee on Thursday. There was an 18% increase in items issued over the July 2022 to January period. The total of more than 386,000 items was the highest figure since 2013-2014. Of these, 45% were issued in Richmond, 25% in Motueka, 12% in Tākaka, and 9% were ebooks. Motueka Library had a 63% increase compared with the same months in 2021-2022 following the opening of the town's new library in March last year. New memberships were up 30%, most of which was due to a “surge in new registrations” at Motueka Library. The use of the digital libraries has also shown strong growth, with an increase of 15%.

Firms fined for failure to notify

Two Nelson companies have been fined for failing to notify Maritime New Zealand of an incident aboard a vessel where a worker received minor burns. Sturrock and Greenwood Ltd were hired to remove ammonia gas from a Talley's vessel in November 2018, and Anchor Engineering contracted to do welding repairs. During the welding a worker was blown backwards and suffered minor burns to their neck. Maritime NZ said neither company informed it of the incident as they were legally required. The organisation only found out when WorkSafe were notified 11 months later. The companies were sentenced in the Nelson District Court, with Anchor fined $9600 plus $13,000 costs and Sturrock and Greenwood fined $8400 and $9560 costs.

Port upgrade eyed

The Tasman District Council is looking into upgrading Port Tarakohe to accommodate larger vessels used by the mussel industry. Funding for large vessel berths for the council-owned port was discussed in committee at the enterprise committee meeting on Wednesday. Committee chair Barry Dowler said as the industry grew, so did their vessels. “Basically we are looking at modifying the port to accommodate the possible increased vessel size that may come into the port as the mussel industry grows.” The mussel industry was “becoming quite big, and apparently it’s going to get quite [a lot] bigger quite quickly.” Tarakohe port and marina is owned by Tasman District Council.