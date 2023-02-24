Small uptick in debt to council because of cost of living pressures

Cost of living pressures in the community are being felt by ratepayers, with a small uptick in outstanding debt being seen, the Nelson City Council audit risk and finance committee has heard.

In Friday’s meeting, Nelson mayor Nick Smith said everyone was aware of cost of living pressures.

“What I was interested in terms of people paying rates, are we seeing any increase or delays in people meeting their obligations to council yet? There's some commentary in the media that’s saying, ‘hey, people’s debtors are growing’.

“Are we seeing any signs of that in any part of the council that finance audit and risk would need to be aware of?

Speaking at the meeting, NCC group manager corporate services Nikki Harrison said there was a “slight uptick” in terms of outstanding debt.

“From rates, we've always had a very, very high collection percentage,” she said.

“We're working with more customers than usual around payment plans and getting them onto direct debits, spreading the cost over time.

“There is certainly some pressure on the community.”