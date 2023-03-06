Fourth crack at 'gnarly' Karapoti Classic is the charm

Nelson competitor Cameron Jones has won the men's division of the Gazley Skoda Karapoti Classic by seven minutes.

Cameron Jones dominated in the 50 km mountainbike ride in the Akatarawa Ranges on Saturday, with a finish time of two hours, 16 minutes and 15 seconds.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a comfortable lead against the other male racers, despite the course’s “gnarly” terrain, he said.

“Part of the strategy was, it was less of a race against everyone else, and more of a race just to get through the course without damaging yourself or your bike.”

His approach was influenced by a crash in the Karapoti Classic last year. Jones had lost his seat in the crash, though he made a hasty repair by strapping a branch to his bike with some tyre tubing, and came eighth, an impressive recovery but not quite the success of his second place in 2021.

“I took [this year’s race] maybe a bit more cautious than previous years,” Jones said.

“It’s pretty amazing to add my name to the list of winners in such a historic race.”

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Cameron Jones, 21, made a comfortable lead over the other competitors. (File photo)

Ahead of the race, Jones had biked roughly the same distance as the course from Wellington Airport to the start line, although he got to pause in Lower Hutt overnight. It was a good warm-up, for his fourth attempt at the race, he said.

He was also hopeful of getting the race record but was unsuccessful, he said.

“The speed you can get round [the course] is quite weather dependent. So I was maybe nine minutes off the record.”

That was now next year’s goal, he said.

Fraser Brown has always loved biking and wanted to share his passion with others.

The Karapoti Classic was established in 1986 and was believed to be the longest-running mountainbike race in the Southern Hemisphere.

Jones said part of the appeal was the course itself, which had stayed the same all those years.

The forestry engineering student was now preparing for the Prospector MTB Stage Race in Alexandra. Jones will be teamed up with Aucklander Matt Wilson in the three-day race this weekend.