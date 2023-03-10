'Landmark' 181-year-old tree overlooking Nelson waterfront coming down

The tree was identified for potential removal in 2021.

A heritage oak tree, planted shortly after settlers founded Nelson, is coming down.

The tree was planted in 1842 on the cliffs opposite Fifeshire Rock on Rocks Rd.

It was identified for potential removal in 2021 after it was found to be dying. Arborists had identified it as at risk of dropping limbs which could be dangerous to road users below.

Waka Kotahi top of the South Island system manager Andrew James said addressing the safety hazards posed by the dying oak tree were part of rock scaling works on State Highway 6 Rocks Rd.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The tree after being chopped back.

However, due to time frames, it would not be completely removed this week, James said.

“Our contractors are taking steps to make sure it is as safe as possible and further work on it will be carried out at a later date.”

A woman who contacted the Mail about the tree said she would miss it on her drives along Rocks Rd.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The tree has been cut back to remove the risk of large limbs falling on to Rocks Rd.

“I always looked for it when we came around Rocks Rd on the way into the city in the 1960s, and since I came back to live here six years ago I have checked it out every time we have driven that way.

“The oak tree has been such a Nelson landmark for so long that is a shame to see it come down.”

However, the woman understood that the tree was dying and that being so close to the cliff edge, “it really was a danger”.

The tree was one of two oaks planted on The Cliffs – the other tree was removed in 2019 after heavy rainfall undermined the tree’s roots and caused it to topple.

It was listed as a heritage tree and was therefore protected under the Nelson Resource Management Plan, meaning that Waka Kotahi would have had to apply for resource consent before it could be removed.

Waka Kotahi said the ongoing cliff scaling works and removal of the oak would require a Sunday closure of Rocks Road before July, though “plenty of notice and signage” would be provided prior.

Cliff scaling was “removing any loose rocks or debris from the cliff face,” James said. Abseilers carried out this work while they checked and cleared the drain holes inserted during previous stabilising works.