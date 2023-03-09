Nelsonians asked to keep eyes peeled for plague skink

The plague skink is a small lizard introduced to New Zealand from Australia. It probably arrived accidentally in cargo.

Nelsonians have been asked to keep their eyes peeled for an introduced skink that threatens native species.

Identifying the tiny reptile though, is likely to be tricky, as the plague or rainbow skink (Lampropholis delicata) looks very similar to the native northern grass skink.

Supplied A plague skink, also known as rainbow skink, was captured in Waikawa near Picton in 2017.

The plague skink has an iridescent rainbow or metallic sheen, and a single large scale on the top of its head, while native skinks have two smaller scales. Plague skinks can reach high numbers in a relatively short time, threatening declining native lizard populations by competing for food, habitat and space.

The Nelson City Council said the skink had been discovered in Marlborough, and could already be present in Nelson Tasman.

Supplied Native skinks give birth to live young once a year, while plague skinks lay clutches of eggs several times a year.

The Nelson City Council’s biosecurity team said they would like to hear from anyone who has seen a skink matching the description of a plague skink, many skinks together or a cluster of white reptile eggs.

Sightings can be reported by calling (03) 546 0200 or by emailing biosecurity@ncc.govt.nz.