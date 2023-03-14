Competition from remote working Government jobs feeds into council vacancies

Remote working for central Government is one factor cited in a large number of vacancies at the Nelson and Tasman councils.

There are almost 60 vacancies at the Nelson and Tasman councils with competition from well-paid, remote-working jobs, cited as a factor.

The Tasman District Council has 14 vacancies and 410 current staff, while the Nelson City Council has 45 vacancies and 366 staff.

Nelson City Council chief executive Lindsay McKenzie said the increase in remote working opportunities from both central government and corporate businesses, skills shortages, and a tight labour market meant there was currently “increased competition for talent” in Nelson.

Consequently, over the past year, the council had had “more vacancies than normal”.

McKenzie said recruitment was a priority, six new starters were joining next month and the council was “actively working” to fill every vacant role.

“We recognise that carrying vacancies puts extra pressure on council’s hardworking team and are ensuring that Nelson City Council is competitive with remuneration so we can attract talented employees to help to make Nelson an even better place.

“However, we acknowledge that some salary offers, combined with the opportunity to work remotely without having to sacrifice the amazing lifestyle and environment Nelson offers, are simply too good for us to compete with.”

The Nelson City Council’s staff attrition rate is 15.6%.

Tasman District Council spokesperson Chris Choat said there was a “whole suite” of vacancies – from library assistant to technical roles.

Factors contributing to the difficulties in recruiting, Choat said, were the cost of housing and affordability, and central government reforms – new legislation such as Three Waters and the RMA – causing some to question a future in local government.

It was not only central government that was poaching staff, but also other councils, local consultancies and other professional businesses, he said.

Asked if Tasman wages were competitive, Choat said the council believed they were, both locally and within the sector.

In the last salary round, grades were increased by 5%, he said.

The TDC has seven staff expected to come on board in the next month, and has an attrition rate of 14.5%.