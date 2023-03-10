Nelson airport seeks planning approvals for runway extension

The Nelson Airport chief executive Mark Thompson said they were “working hard” with the Nelson Golf Club, and the best outcome would be to maintain the golf course, on left of photo, and extend the runway. However, it was a “finite piece of dirt”.

Nelson Airport has lodged a planning application for its proposed runway extension.

The airport signalled its intent to extend its runway in length from its current 1347 metres to 1510m in April last year.

In a statement on Friday, the airport said it anticipated a longer runway would be needed in Nelson “within the next 10 to 15 years”.

Nelson Airport chief executive Mark Thompson said the runway extension would mean the activity and noise would “move north”.

He estimated the number of households that would be affected by changing noise contours would be “in the hundreds”.

READ MORE:

* Nelson Airport begins run-up to runway extension

* Nelson hospitality hangs its hopes on Auckland border opening

* New boss announced for Nelson Airport



Noise contours define the level of noise intensity that can be expected from aircraft operations in areas surrounding the airport. An interactive map showing both the current and proposed noise contour lines is on the airport’s website.

The airport would make sure that those affected were “looked after”, Thompson said. The airport planned to fund measures to mitigate noise such as airconditioning systems and double glazing for affected properties, depending on their location within its updated noise contours.

The company has lodged planning applications with the Nelson City Council, including a private plan change to amend the airport land’s zoning from its current mix of predominantly industrial and open space and recreation zoning to a specific airport zone, and to amend the rules relating to the development and intensification of sensitive activities around the airport.

Thompson said the airport’s application did not signal any immediate change to the noise generated by the airport.

“In reality, airport noise will change gradually over time as activity levels grow, and the pattern of noise will change once aircraft begin using an extended runway.”

The golf course would be the “most affected” by the extension plans.

He said they were “working hard” with the Nelson Golf Club, and the best outcome would be to maintain the golf course and extend the runway.

However, there was a “finite piece of dirt” out there to work with.

There was no “cast iron guarantee” that the extension would go ahead, he said, rather it was about “protecting the airport and its ability to change”.

“What we're learning from the airlines is the way they operate today is not how they're going to operate in a zero carbon world.”

Aircraft in the future, operating with batteries and additional equipment may be heavier, and therefore require a longer runway, he said.

The extension would also improve safety by providing additional buffer areas for aircraft known as Runway End Safety Areas (RESA).

Thompson previously told Stuff in April 2022 the length of the runway currently limited the weight capacity (including both passengers and cargo) of aircraft coming into Nelson, a limitation that was further affected by weather conditions.

The airport has requested its application for planning approvals be publicly notified, meaning a public consultation process will take place and public hearing will be held before any decisions are made.