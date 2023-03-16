Champions of Nelson's Chin community

Bual and Sui Cinzah are working to keep the Chin culture alive in Nelson.

Keeping their culture alive and see the Chin community flourish is a driving force for Bual and Sui Cinzah.

The Cinzahs arrived in Nelson in 2006. In Myanmar, the couple were middle school teachers: Bual taught maths, and Sui taught Burmese. They had a good life, but the political situation forced them across the border to safety in Malaysia.

“We never thought we would become refugees,” Sui said.

However, the couple have flourished in their new home. Between them, they’ve held a number of leadership and church roles within the 600-strong Chin community.

For several years, Bual served as the Chin community president and taught at the community’s Saturday school, which up to 60 students attend each week to learn about Burmese culture and language.

Sui has also held a leadership role at her church, and has worked as a volunteer to resettle others from Myanmar. She is now employed by the Red Cross.

The couple spent several years living in central Nelson before moving to their home in Richmond.

The couple’s four children have all gone onto university education and have also taken up community roles, following a tradition of leadership that dates back to their great-grandparents, who were chiefs and leaders, Sui said.

“I really want to help my community in a new country,” Bual said. “I would like to pass our culture and language to the young people who are raised up in New Zealand.”

The couple said they are grateful to the New Zealand government for the opportunity to forge a successful new life.

The couple’s portrait, above, is part of Respected, a series by Nelson photographer Debra Cole portraying first-generation immigrants from around the world who have made Whakatū their home. Part of the March 19 Multicultural Festival, you can see the series at Founders Park.