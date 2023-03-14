Nelson man digs his way to national excavator finals in Feilding

Nelson Marlborough excavator finalist Simon Wenham holds the regional champion award he won in November 2022.

Nelson excavator operator Simon Wenham will be testing his mettle, as well as his machinery, in a national competition this week.

Wenham said he was looking forward to meeting the country’s top of the line digger drivers in the CCNZ CablePrice National Excavator Operator Competition.

“It’ll be a lot of fun,” Wenham said.

Wenham was one of 13 competitors who would battle it out at Manfeild Park in Feilding, on March 17 and 18, at the Central Districts Field Days.

He qualified for the event after finding success in the Nelson Marlborough regional competition in November 2022.

The owner-operator of Wenham Contracting, Wenham had been in the industry for 15 years, providing earth-moving services to the area.

CCNZ chief executive Alan Pollard said the national competition was one of the more unique spectacles New Zealand had to offer.

“The more unusual tests of skill always bring the spectators, but the competition also has a more serious side,” Pollard said.

Supplied/Nelson Mail A novel test of excavator writing skills during the 2021 competition.

Competitors would be tasked with traditional challenges such as trenching, operating around underground services and a test of the operators’ health and safety knowledge.

One of the most challenging tasks is the Z Energy One-day Job which asks competitors to use all aspects of their skill set from site planning to execution.

There would also be a range of fun tasks that would push Wenham and his competitors’ limits, including slam-dunking a basketball into a two-story concrete pipe.

Pollard said the competition was a great time to show support to the finalists, many of whom had been involved in Cyclone Gabrielle responses.

“Excavator operators play a critical role in nearly all of our country’s biggest projects,” Pollard said.

“Not only do they transform the terrain for roading and water projects, but they also build stop banks to defend against flooding and assist with the clean-up when the worst weather hits.”