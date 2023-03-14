Britt battles through gruelling 33km Tahunanui to Kaiteriteri paddle

Britt Spencer still manages to smile as she encounters some wild and choppy waves.

Britt Spencer cried happy tears as she completed a gruelling 33km fundraising paddle from Tāhunanui to Kaiteriteri, and then took a well-deserved break.

“I had a long sleep on Saturday night and three naps on Sunday; it’s not too bad,” Spencer, 28, a strength and conditioning coach at Tasman Performance said.

“I thought I would be in a world of pain.”

Spencer set out at 7.20am on Saturday to paddle the 33km from Tahunanui to Kaiteriteri, using just her arms for propulsion, as a fundraiser for the Nelson Surf Life Saving Club of which she is a member. She completed the distance in 8hr 20 min.

She has raised so far $12,500 through Givealittle which will go towards search and rescue, athlete development and a new clubhouse development. The appeal will be open for another two weeks.

Spencer said the paddle started perfectly, with smooth, glassy water and “a gorgeous sunrise.”

It did not last.

Supplied Britt Spencer takes a break during her paddle and views the distant shore.

“I went through the two spits and there were big waves which were not a lot of fun. They picked up at 11am.

“I was really buoyed up by my support crew who were real troopers. Before we started I said I wouldn’t go on if the wind was 15km/h, but we made a call on the day to carry on. The winds were 20km/h. It was pretty wild.”

Spencer said the wind was pushing her in the wrong direction, meaning she had to work harder on the right side, but she had prepared for such eventualities with short paddles “in absolutely the worse weather.”

“It was tough to stay on a straight line. I was getting tossed around every which way.Usually I vary from going on my knees and stomach. I couldn’t get up on my knees and had to keep on going on my stomach for 18km.”

Supplied A support crew was near at hand throughout the paddle.

Even though conditions were extremely challenging Spencer was sure she could make it, although it was tough right through to the finish with a swell buffeting her coming into Kaieritiri.

However, paddling towards the beach was an emotional moment.

“ It was so great to see fans at Kaiteriteri, I was crying with happy tears coming in with people cheering for me. It was a beautiful moment.”

Spencer said she was keen to do another similar event.

Supplied At last: Britt Spencer celebrates the moment of finishing.

“It might be 51km; it’s still in the pipeline for next year. I need a lot of training.”

She said Saturday’s epic 33km paddle had been a challenge.

“But my family says, if it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you. I really enjoyed testing my resilience and raising money.”