Multicultural Festival a way to celebrate Nelson's diversity

Nelson’s diversity will be celebrated with a human library, a Holi festival and performances and food from around the world at the Multicultural Festival.

Multicultural Nelson Tasman manager Anna Fyfe said as well as more than 50 food stalls and 25 performances, there were interactive events on offer this year at the event, which will be held on Sunday at Founders Park.

These included a human library, where you can “borrow” a person to hear their stories, like Nishani Samaratunga, a former social worker from Sri Lanka, and Valeriya Horyayeva, who left her home in war-torn Ukraine to settle in Nelson.

There’s also a chance to join in a Holi event, the Hindu festival marking love and new life and accompanied by throwing powdered paint.

Photographer Debra Cole’s exhibition Respected, in the Founders Park church, is a series of first-generation immigrants from around the world who have made Whakatū their home. This includes portraits of psychiatrist Dr Siri Wettasinghe, and Chin community advocates Bual and Sui Cinzah.

“It’s a celebration of the diversity of Nelson and Tasman that we don’t often get to see until we have these events.”

Although one in four people from the region hails from overseas, many Nelson residents know little about the diverse groups that make up their community, Fyfe said.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff This year’s Multicultural Festival will include 24 performances, more than 50 food carts and a number of interactive activities.

Breaking down those barriers is also a way of combatting racism, which is still evident in our society, Fyfe said.

“As we learn more about the people who make up our community, we learn more about community harmony, breaking down the barriers to understanding.”

Debra Cole/Supplied Dr Siri Wettasinghe’s portrait is part of photographer Debra Cole’s Respected series, about first generation immigrants who have made Whakatū their home.

As well as the festival, 17 teams will take part in the Multicultural Football Tournament, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Neale Park with a prize giving at the festival on Sunday at 12.30pm.

The Multicultural Festival will take place on Sunday at Founders Park from 11am - 4pm. A double-decker bus will provide free rides between Victory Square and Founders every 15 minutes. You can find the timetable on the Multicultural NT Facebook page.