Dumped rubbish forces Koha Shed to close its doors

Koha Shed volunteers have dealt with a constant flow of broken mattresses, sodden couches and unuseable goods.

Volunteers struggling under a tide of dumped goods have called time on a venture that has helped countless Nelson families.

The Koha Shed, which offered free clothing and household items, began on a driveway in Stoke in 2015. The following year it relocated to Victory Community Centre (VCC). On Saturday, it shut its doors for good.

“It’s sad for the people who have used it to help their families,” said VCC manager Jenni Bancroft. “It’s a huge loss to the community ... but a small percentage of the community, through their dumping, spoilt it for the rest.”

Bancroft said the dumping, which included mattresses and broken furniture, had become a health and safety issue that affected the community centre and the school.

With the shed generating no income, volunteers had to fundraise to dispose of the couches, mattresses and clothing that was regularly left outside the shed, she said.

“You can’t stop [the dumping] but there isn’t the means to sustain that.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff The large container has gone to Helping Families in Richmond.

The 40-foot container has been taken to Helping Families in Richmond, a charity with a similar ethos of giving free items to people in need.

The smaller one will be returned to its original owner, Bancroft said.

Bancroft suggested people in need get in touch with Helping Families. “They’re in Richmond, but there are ways and means of getting items from them.”

Bancroft credited the “amazing” volunteers for keeping the resource going.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff “A lot of families can’t get by without the shed,” said Sarah, who volunteered at the shed for several years.

Sarah, who had volunteered at the shed since 2016, said the experience had been rewarding.

“You get to know the community; helping people was a real bonus.”

The absence will leave a gap for the people who relied on the shed’s items to clothe their families, she said.

“A lot of families can’t get by without the shed.”