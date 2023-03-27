E-bikers take to the trail, raising money for Nelson Hospice

Under sunny autumn skies, 150 e-bikers took part in a charity ride, raising $3000 for Nelson Tasman Hospice.

Hybrid Bikes founder and managing director Frank Witowski said 150 riders, most on Hybrid Bikes, cycled 30 kilometres from the Waimea Plains along the Great Taste Trail to Rabbit Island.

There, they enjoyed a picnic with food donated from local businesses like Pic’s Peanut Butter and Proper Crisps, before cycling back to Waimea Plains clubrooms for a meal and a raffle.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Hybrid bikers rode to Rabbit Island for a picnic before returning to the Waimea Plains clubrooms for a meal.

The ride raised around $3000 for Nelson Tasman Hospice, triple the takings from the first event last year, Witowski said.

Witowski chose the hospice after realising how much work they do for the region – and learning they need to raise $3.5 million each year.

“I feel really good giving it to somebody who really needs it. You can see where it’s going to go; support the locals and know your money will be used wisely.”