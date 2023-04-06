Golden Bay exhibition brings 10 artists together in 'special place'

Helen Coombs is holding an exhibition with Fullmoon Artists Group at Pakawau Memorial Hall in Golden Bay.

An exhibition featuring work from 10 Golden Bay artists will showcase the bay’s artistic talent in a “special place”.

Fullmoon Artist Group’s exhibition at Pakawau Memorial Hall over Easter will feature paintings, photography, jewellery, 3D felt works, pottery and sculpture by new and established artists.

Organiser, artist Helen Coombs, said the group was sparked by an art class run by established artist Lisa Chandler.

Helen Coombs/Supplied Artists Helen Coombs and Kate Heal are among a group of artists showing their work over Easter.

When the classes ended, some of the group kept their artistic momentum going with fortnightly meet ups.

The recent refurbishment of the community hall inspired Coombs, who is also on the hall committee.

“It’s very much a celebration of the hall and how good it’s looking,” she said. “Even when there’s nothing in there it’s got a lovely feeling, it’s a special space, and it’s seen a lot.”

The group had had sponsorship and support from Westhaven clams, she said.

Helen Coombs/Supplied Helen Coombs began painting as a way to cope with stress, starting with watercolours and moving onto alcohol inks.

She hoped the exhibition would encourage more people to use the space. “People need to use the hall, keep it alive.”

Coombs’ own work comprises “bright and vibrant” flower works. She started painting as stress relief, starting with watercolours before moving onto alcohol inks.

“When I sit down to do art I don’t think about anything else,” Coombs said. “I want my paintings to be something that people walk in and see, and smile.”

With the hall well-placed to attract passing traffic, she hoped people visiting Mohua over Easter would stop on their way through to view the art, and learn about the hall’s history.

The exhibition will feature work by Jenny Cooper, Lisa Chandler, Sean, John Weever, Robin Riley, Kate Heal, Helen Coombs, Elizabeth MacPherson, Kyra Christen, M Barker and Margaret Bell.

The exhibition will run 10am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday April 8-9, and 10am-1pm on Monday April 10. Art is available for sale, with payment by cash or online bank transfer.