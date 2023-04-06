Playful works of kelp, cable ties and pipe cleaners weave magic

Christine Wingels' work is crafted from foam, cable ties and pipe cleaners. Artists and curator Ananda Knowles looks at a work by Anita Peters.

Playful creations made from cable ties, antlers and kelp are pushing the boundaries of weaving beyond the basket.

Filling three rooms at Tākaka’s Art Vault gallery, the Go Wild With Weaving exhibition features around 100 woven artworks by 11 artists from around the country.

Artists include Deb Price, whose quirky Greater Bosch and Lesser Bosch are suspended from the ceiling, recalling fantastical sea creatures.

READ MORE:

* Wild weaving works walk out the door in Golden Bay

* Small print exhibition represents a big win for Tasman's art scene



Anita Peters has created works from delicate muehlenbeckia plants, and Christine Wingels has used inorganic and repurposed materials like cable ties and foam.

Art Vault director Grant Knowles said the exhibition, off the back of the popular Go Wild With Weaving workshops, was world-class.

“This could be in any high-end gallery in the world,” Knowles said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Work by Jasmine Clark, from Arrowtown, is featured at the exhibition.

The diversity of form and materials used – from natural materials like kelp to pipe cleaners – challenged our perception of what weaving looked like, he said.

“It’s not just about baskets, weaving is way bigger than that. This is a world of 3D weaving that has left the boundaries of basketry well behind and gone to a new art form.”

Golden Bay was fast becoming known as a centre for weaving, with workshops teaching the craft increasingly popular, Knowles said.

“More and more people are getting excited about what weaving has to offer.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Deb Price's Lesser Bosch and Greater Bosch recall fantastical sea creatures.

It had prompted a push to look outside traditional flax weaving for other natural fibres and materials.

Go Wild With Weaving runs until April 17 at the Art Vault, on Tākaka’s Commercial St. The gallery is open from 10am till 4pm each day except Sunday.

The Art Vault’s next exhibition will be the Print Council of Aotearoa New Zealand’s Small Print Exhibition series, which will run until the end of May.