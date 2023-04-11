Much Ado about Barden Party season finale in Nelson

The Barden Party cast has performed around the country over the summer and is now coming back to Nelson for a season finale of its retelling of Much Ado About Nothing.

A travelling Shakespeare troupe winds up a second season of its virbrant re-telling of the Bard’s works with a finale in Nelson where it started as an experiment during the Covid pandemic.

Since 2021, The Barden Party has toured around the country and the United States in performances ranging from private shows in backyards, to vineyards, parks and theatres, winning awards along the way. Their twist on Shakespeare’s classic comedies include an infusion of pop songs that are also given a surprising makeover.

They will perform their season finale of Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing at Nelson’s Theatre Royal this Saturday.

“It has been such an incredible season with an amazing group of performers who have become great friends,” said director Laura Irish, who created the concept to bring theatre directly to audiences during Covid restrictions.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Laura Irish will bring the Barden Party’s Much Ado About Nothing to the Theatre Royal on Saturday.

For the final show the entire cast will be on stage at the Theatre Royal at the same time. Usually a different cast has performed in different locations around the country meaning some performers have never seen the other on stage before.

“That will all change,” Irish said. “And we can pretty much guarantee it’s going to be a raucous show that you don’t want to miss out on.”

This season has seen The Barden Party perform in Wellington, Auckland, Rotorua, Christchurch, Taranaki, Ashburton, Greymouth, Invercargill and Dunedin. But for the final show of its season, they wanted to bring it back to where it all began, in Nelson.

In Much Ado About Nothing, the Barden Party will navigate the intertwining tales of Beatrice and Benedick, and Hero and Claudio, as they fall in love and fight and reunite by peppering the story with pop songs fused into mostly country, folk and bluegrass-style creations with some 1950s flair.

The show features reimagined songs from Beyoncé, Billy Joel, The B-52s and Outkast – all arranged by musical director Jake Robinson.

While the season finishes this Saturday, The Barden Party will go on with further plans for international expansion as well as a winter show currently booking around the country.

The Barden Party presents Much Ado About Nothing at the Theatre Royal, April 15 at 7pm. Tickets $30-$40 at https://www.theatreroyalnelson.co.nz/show/much-ado-about-nothing/