Artist creates lyrical trip down 'dubious' laneway

Roxanne has put on the red light – and several others too, as part of a playful exhibition evoking a city’s “dubious side”.

Lee Woodman’s neon signs, in a laneway in central Nelson, feature lyrics from songwriters including Leonard Cohen and The Police.

The Nelson artist’s Unreliable Artefacts exhibition, part of Nelson Jewellery Week’s Buildings Need Jewellery project, was inspired by the laneway behind the historic Cock & Co building, home to Red Gallery on the corner of Bridge and Rutherford streets.

It’s a space most people cut through without thinking, but Woodman saw the space’s potential.

READ MORE:

* A career behind the lens

* Nelson Jewellery Week brings sparkle to the city

* Lounging around has never felt better for Nelson artist



“It’s a special building with all sorts of history. The laneway is beautiful: stone foundations, old wooden door frames; it could be a laneway in a big city.”

The neon signs – best viewed when they turn on after dusk – transform the laneway into a place of disrepute.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff “Art creates enjoyment for the people who live here,” says artist Lee Woodman.

“A place where dubious activities might happen... creating conversation and gossip,” Woodman said.

But as well as inventing a narrative that draws attention to an otherwise unremarkable space, Woodman hoped his signs would pique people’s interest and make them smile.

“Art creates enjoyment for the people who live here,” he said.

Especially when it’s interactive, he points out, like Katie Pascoe’s Glitter Wall, on the building’s Bridge St side.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The signs are best viewed after dusk.

Woodman brought Pascoe’s work to life, stretching a drop sheet and sequinned material over a wooden frame, and fitting it into a doorway.

The work is designed to be touched: running your hand over the piece creates patterns in the sequins.

“It’s a way to celebrate buildings,” Woodman said.

Studies show art in public spaces has all kinds of benefits, he said.

“People see art as a nice to have, but it does enrich people’s lives.”

Woodman, who runs art studio 18a, is always busy creating or helping other artists with technical support. His work has been shown at The Suter, NMIT and the Cathedral, and his hammocks have become a popular place to rest on Trafalgar St.

Nelson Jewellery Week runs from 13 to 23 April. nelsonjewelleryweek.nz