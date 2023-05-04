The 18th century violin and its ghosts

Monique Lapins is a violinist for the New Zealand String Quartet, which is touring small town New Zealand this month.

It’s not often that off the beaten track places such as Onekaka and Motueka get to see the New Zealand String Quartet – but this month, classical music lovers living in small town Tasman are in luck, with two concerts planned in May.

Second violinist Monique Lapins will be one of the musicians heading into the settlements as part of the 17 date Arts on Tour NZ tour.

Lapins said the concerts were a “beautiful chance to experience a string quartet”, playing a “gorgeous” programme.

Audiences could expect “profound, beautiful, rich classical music”, she said, and there was also a piece by a New Zealand composer.

Lapins will be playing a 1784 Lorenzo Storioni violin made in Cremona, Italy. Storioni (1744-1816) was one of the last great Cremonese masters of violin making.

The instrument has “moulded” Lapins into a different player, she said. She likened its sound to a viola, with a “deep rich red wine tone” and a “chocolately” colour.

“Physically, you have to approach the instrument differently,” she said.

“You have to kind of draw out the sound more.”

There was also a spiritual dimension to the instrument. Lapins said it was crazy to think of the history of the people who had touched the violin before it came into her hands.

On loan from the David Duncan Craig and the Lily Duncan Trust, the instrument’s “ghostly resonance” remained.

Lethan Pickett, a year 13 pupil at Southland Boys' High School, has built a violin with guidance from books and Youtube videos.

Lapins was born in South Australia, and has spent time living in Melbourne, Singapore and Japan, before landing her “dream job” with the quartet seven years ago.

Last year they resumed touring on the international circuit, playing in Europe during the Northern Hemisphere winter in November.

Lapins said highlights included performing in “acoustically and visually extraordinary” concert halls.

Hearing music performed abroad, and being in the cradle of the culture of Beethoven was a source of inspiration and liberation for the group, that they could “bring to New Zealand audiences,” she said.