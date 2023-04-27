'Revolting' Te Waikoropupū toilet vandalism reported to police

An incident in which toilets at the sacred spring of Te Waikoropupū were “intentionally” left in a mess has been reported to police as an act of vandalism.

A woman who went to the toilets on April 16 described the women’s loos as “disgusting”.

“It looked like a rubbish bin had been emptied onto the floor, then someone had urinated on it and strewn some faeces-covered toilet paper over the top.”

The woman, visiting from the North Island, said she “gagged” when she saw the “revolting” loo.

“I've seen some pretty awful toilets around the world, but this one was up there,” she said.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson said the toilets were reported to staff on Monday, April 17 via email, and the facility was cleaned “first thing” on the following day.

The mess left behind was reported as vandalism to police, the spokesperson said.

“We are disappointed at the vandalism to the public toilets with no consideration for other people who use them. We're not aware of damage on this scale to the toilets previously.”

The toilets had been checked several times since and were found to be in good order.

DOC staff cleaned the toilets at Te Waikoropupū Springs daily during the busy summer visitor period but less often during the non-peak visitor periods to twice and then once a week, the spokesperson said.

Te Waikoropupū Springs are New Zealand's largest freshwater springs and the largest coldwater springs in the Southern Hemisphere, with some of the clearest water ever measured, according to the Department of Conservation.

To local Māori, Te Waikoropupū is a taonga (treasure) and is considered wāhi tapu (sacred).

In a statement, police said they had received a report on April 20 that the toilets at Te Waikoropupū Springs car park had been damaged sometime over the previous weekend.

They said there are limited lines of enquiry into this incident, and would encourage anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch by calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’ referencing file number 230420/6651.