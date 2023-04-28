Consent hold-ups as council struggles with 'massive' staffing challenge

Motueka Library. Targets for library attendance have been deemed “unachievably high” by council staff. (file photo)

Around a quarter of the Tasman District Council’s service targets have not been met or are not on track, with delays to resource consent applications sparking concern.

A six-monthly review of levels of service, presented to the council on Thursday, found that it had not met or was not on track to meet 14 out of 59 (24%) measurable targets from July 1 to December 31 last year. However, the service figures have been steadily improving since 2020/2021, when the council met 62% of targets.

Tasman mayor Tim King said one of the issues that jumped out was that of resource consents.

“It’s an issue we are all well aware of. I've never fielded more calls than I have in the last six months ... I've had people ringing me [asking] ‘How long is my consent taking’ and it's just as it's outlined here, lack of resource is a massive challenge.”

According to the report, only 55% of consent applications were processed within statutory time frames due to the lack of planning staff and contractor planners also being very busy.

Only 8% of limited notified consents were completed on time.

Alden Williams/Stuff Richmond was the only water supply to comply with protozoal compliance criteria for the whole six-month period.

The other issue, King said, was drinking water, “which as we all know, is subject to a bigger conversation in the broader context of government reform”.

Richmond was the only water supply to comply with protozoal compliance criteria for the whole six-month period.

Dovedale, Eighty Eight Valley, Redwoods 1 and 2, and Hamama do not yet have any treatment capable of removing protozoa, and will require “major treatment upgrades” before compliance can be achieved, the report to the council said.

It said Murchison and Tapawera were “especially vulnerable” to non-compliance due to the lack of a second UV unit.

Councillor Christeen Mackenzie said the report was “incredibly important”.

Mackenzie asked general manager of services and strategy John Ridd what he was concerned about, if anything, with regard to the council’s performance for the six months till the end of December.

Ridd said from the council’s long term plan pre consultation, they got some “clear messages”.

Roading was a big issue, he said.

The target of resurfacing 6% to 8% of sealed local roads was not met, as the council only had the budget to resurface 3.3%, the report said.

The report author, graduate community policy advisor Neil Lindsay highlighted three performance measures where targets were “unachievable”.

“Staff believe some performance targets are unrealistic or impossible to meet,” he said.

“With these targets, even good performance can appear to be a failure.”

For instance, the target of nine library visits per resident per year was not met – instead the present rate was 6.24 visits per resident.

This was an “unachievably high” target because of the impact of Covid-19 and online borrowing, Lindsay said.

The target of 100% of LIM applications processed within statutory timeframes was also not met. In the 6-month reporting period, out of 389 LIM applications, two were one day late.

The council plans to review its levels of service as part of the Long Term Plan 2024-2034 process.

King said it was good to have targets, as they were aspirational, and pushed the council as an organisation to “constantly improve”.