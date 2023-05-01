Port capacity up by a third in 'good news' for importers and exporters

Shipping containers. Capacity at Port Nelson is up about a third on late 2022 volumes, chief executive Hugh Morrison says.

Port Nelson is set to have a busy apple export season, with shipping capacity up by a third.

Port Nelson chief executive Hugh Morrison said four shipping lines that service Nelson had recently renewed their commitment, which was “great news for importers and exporters across Te Tauihu”.

“It means greater schedule confidence and more container capacity ahead of forecast strong seasonal exports, including for apples and wine,” Morrison said.

The port was set to have a capacity increase of approximately a third on late 2022 volumes, he said.

READ MORE:

* Consent hold-ups as council struggles with 'massive' staffing challenge

* Nelson council chief executive 'loving' new job

* After more than a century in city, historic villa is moving to the country



This month, Pacifica’s weekly service moved from one tide to two tides, equating to 12 hours more each visit.

“A vessel with one tide can only move around 400 containers,” Morrison explained.

“If they stayed for two tides, that was effectively 800 containers that they could move on and off the vessel, meaning more capacity for exporters to load up these vessels and get product out.”

Those who would benefit for the increased capacity were the apple exporters, Morrison said, after they struggled to find capacity last year and had a “difficult time”.

Similarly, wine exporters would “have options”.

Supplied Port Nelson chief executive Hugh Morrison.

Volumes from apples looked strong this year, and log volumes were also coming back slowly after a slow start, he said.

Port Nelson chief financial officer Daryl Wehner, presenting to the Joint Shareholders Committee of the Nelson City and Tasman District Council’s meeting on Thursday, said that wine had taken a “bit of a downward trend” in the last quarter.

Wehner said that was “mainly related to the glass coming into the port”.

Glass manufacturers had been transporting glass from Auckland into Marlborough by road rather than on vessels, he said, so glass flow through the port was “slightly down”.

The port was anticipating to “marginally go above our budget” for logs by the end of the year.

“That's significant because it's a big volume and it's profitable for us,” he said.