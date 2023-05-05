Unseen hazard at holiday park has painful outcome

Carolyne Pryce broke her wrist when she tripped on an unpainted judder bar in the Brook Valley Holiday Park. She was on her way to The Brook Waimārama Sanctuary’s open day in April.

What should have been an enjoyable day out has turned into a painful episode for a Nelson woman after she tripped on an unpainted judder bar.

Carolyne Pryce, aged 76, broke her right wrist in the April 16 accident in the Brook Valley Holiday Park. She fell on an unpainted judder bar on the road through the camp on her way to the Brook Waimārama Sanctuary open day.

Pryce said another woman had a similar fall in the same spot just before her accident. Both women went to Nelson Hospital in the same ambulance.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Pryce finds it difficult to bathe and impossible to cook with her dominant hand in a cast.

The pensioner said she would like some accountability for what she described as an “unnecessary” accident.

“They need to take responsibility for not having any markings or anything,” she said.

Pryce she hadn’t slept through the night since the fall. ACC had organised Meals on Wheels deliveries but she struggled to bathe and to wash her hair with her dominant hand in a cast.

“Cleaning my teeth is a mission, and buttering my toast is a race between me and the floor,” she said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail The Nelson City Council said in hindsight it would have been preferable to complete the road markings before the sanctuary open day.

Nelson City Council group manager community services Andrew White said the council was “very sorry” to hear that two people had been injured in accidents on council land.

“It appears that the accidents occurred as a result of the road through the Brook Camp being resealed, but with painting of the road not due to be completed until the week following the Open Day.

“Unfortunately, the unpainted low judder bars appear to have been difficult to see for some people, we understand, leading to some people who were attending the open day tripping over.

“We didn't anticipate the works causing any safety issues for pedestrians; in fact, we expected them to be a great improvement to the previously very uneven road. However, in hindsight, it would have been preferable to complete the road marking before the open day event.”

White said the council would be looking into how the accidents occurred and what they could do differently in the future, he said.

“We will be following this up with the sanctuary, both to see what more can be done to support those impacted by this incident and to ensure that the sanctuary, with council's support, can improve planning for future events.”

Pryce said although there were more than 500 visitors to the open day her niece couldn’t find a paramedic or official to help her after she fell. Instead “perfect strangers” came to her assistance, and there was no ambulance on site, she said.

The Brook Waimārama Sanctuary chief executive Ru Collin said the sanctuary had no control over what happened outside their leased land.

Collin said staff went down to comfort the patient when they heard what had happened, and to arrange for an ambulance.

He said he had contacted Pryce’s niece. The accident was “unfortunate” and he sympathised.