Te Tauihu committee proposed to start works on Three Waters

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty were in Greytown, Wairarapa on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to announce a change to the Government's "Three Waters" reforms, including a change of the policy's name.

The three councils in Te Tauihu are looking to get a jump on Three Waters reforms, by setting up a committee.

At a Nelson City Council meeting on Thursday councillors backed Mayor Nick Smith’s proposal to approach neighbouring Tasman District Council and Marlborough District Council to look at the establishment of an “interim Te Tauihu Water Reform Joint Committee”.

The committee could look at ways the councils could start working together ahead of the Three Waters Reform – renamed Affordable Water Reforms.

It comes after the Government announced changes to the planned reform in April, including a shift to create 10 new public water entities, instead of four.

READ MORE:

* Guarded welcome for water reform reset in Nelson and Tasman

* Disappointment as Three Waters change still splits Marlborough's water in two

* Nelson mayor moves to 'thwart' transfer of Nelmac assets under Three Waters



Under the previous plan, the top of the south would have joined water entity C alongside the lower North Island, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne. Now, Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman will make up a new Te Tauihu entity.

Smith said the reform was the “largest changes made to local government in many decades”, and while having a Te Tauihu entity was positive, there were still issues to be worked through with the proposed legislation.

Setting up a committee now would enable the three councils to start working together to lobby the government, as well as looking at how the new model would operate in Te Tauihu and giving certainty to staff who would be affected by the changes, he said.

“It’s important the three councils get working together as quickly as possible.”

Stuff Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough councils could set up a joint committee ahead of Three Waters legislation.

The proposed committee would be made up of the mayors and chief executives of all three councils, Smith said.

“We have been able to achieve a big change in getting the top of the south entity, but there are still further problems with the reform. My hope in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough working closely together is that we can get further change to try and get these water reforms to work for our region.”

Among the issues that needed addressing was the boundaries of the new entity, and the future of Nelmac, which Smith had previously said would be “dismembered” under the reforms.

“I feel I have got a far better chance with a new water entity of Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman of convincing them to leave Nelmac alone,” he said.

At Thursday’s meeting councillors voted 9-4 in favour of the mayor’s proposal, and also supported an extra resolution to seek early engagement of Te Tauihu iwi in the discussions.

Councillors who voted against the move, including Tim Skinner and Mel Courtney, believed it gave the impression that the council backed the reforms. But the large majority of councillors agreed it was a sensible step to give the top of the south a stronger voice in one of the biggest shake-ups in local government.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said he was open to the idea of a joint committee, which had been discussed between the mayors but needed to be taken to each council for approval.

“We’re more than happy to participate in a proactive approach.”

There were gains to be made from the three councils working together, even a change in government following the October election meant the legislation didn’t proceed, he said.

“If the three councils believe by working together we can provide better values to our communities ... that’s something we should look at.”