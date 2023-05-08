Five tips to get the most out of your GP this winter

Dr Bryan Betty, then-medical director of the College of GPs, warns problems will repeat themselves every winter if workforce shortages are not fixed. (Video first published July 2022. Betty is now with General Practice NZ)

Winter is coming, vaccination rates are down, and respiratory illnesses are upon us.

With GP practices and the health system already under pressure it’s only going to get worse as winter illnesses ramp up, so how can you make sure you're getting the most out of you GP this winter?

Book early

“General Practice is under a lot of pressure and winter illnesses always add to the work load,” Nelson GP Graham Loveridge said.

That's further exacerbated by pressure on the hospital system, which sees patients being pushed back to their GPs for care because there’s no space in the hospital system.

The result is that the days of realising your pills are going to run out, and calling up get an appointment the following day are gone.

Instead, it could take up to two weeks to get an appointment, Loveridge said.

People who knew they were going to need an appointment to review medications, or for non-urgent ailments needed to think ahead and book early.

That was particularly important if you wanted to see a specific doctor, which helped maintain continuity of care.

“It’s just better for everybody if you see the same doctor.”

From hospitals to the GP – the health system in New Zealand is already under pressure heading in to winter.

Understand what’s urgent

While some problems could wait a couple of weeks for an appointment there were always going to be times you needed to see someone that day, and most practices keep slots open for those who need to be seen urgently, Loveridge said.

For adults, having a bad cough or cold wasn’t likely to be enough to warrant taking up a precious slot, but chest pain, trouble breathing, or new serious pain would always be reasons to get to the doctor that day, he said.

“If this is the situation you must make that clear to the reception.”

Likewise, injuries and infections would be seen that day.

“Most practices can give IV antibiotics and avoid patients having to go to hospital.”

For kids, the threshold to be seen that day was lower, with things like very high temperatures, trouble breathing and being listless all signs you should call up for an urgent appointment.

You may not need to see a doctor

To help manage workflow most GP practices now would triage patients – particularly those looking for urgent appointments, Loveridge said.

This would usually involve a nurse or doctor calling you back to determine the best course of action, which “could be face to face appointment, phone consultation, arranging some tests prior to an appointment later or arranging urgent transfer to ED”.

Nelson GP Graham Loveridge says people need to plan ahead if they need to see a GP this winter.

Once you were triaged, you may not need to see a GP, and could instead be seen by a nurse or nurse practitioner, particularly for management of ongoing conditions, he said.

“Much of the care is now provided by a team.”

Avoid shopping lists

“Don't come with unrealistically long lists of things to deal with in one consultation,” Loveridge said.

“It is not possible to make safe and accurate decisions if several complex issues are presented in one 15 minute consultation.”

There was a common phenomenon where patients would talk about mild ailments through their appointments, then casually mention the most serious issues as they were about to leave.

Patients needed to think about what the most pressing issue was and bring that up at the start of the appointment to make the most of their 15 minutes, he said.

“Be realistic is the important thing.”

If you want to tag a new prescription on the end of the appointment that should be fine, but if you have multiple concerns to discuss it could be worth booking a double appointment to make sure you’ve got enough time, he said.

Prevention is the best medicine

“The more people can do to stay well and not need to seek care from their GP the better, and vaccination is just a very simple way. If you’re a gambler you’d roll that dice every time.”

People needed to get vaccinated against flu, Covid, measles, and whooping cough, Loveridge said.

“While not 100% guaranteed, vaccination will significantly reduce your risk of catching these illnesses – and reduce your risk of passing it to other household members.”

All babies in New Zealand can be immunised for free against whooping cough as part of their childhood immunisations, with booster doses given to children at 4 and 11 years of age.

Current low vaccination rates meant the population was vulnerable to both measles and whooping cough outbreaks.

Three babies have died from whooping cough in New Zealand this year.

People were all still being hospitalised and dying from Covid, with the vaccine proven to reduce the risk of serious illness, he said.

Children were often “super-spreaders” of respiratory illnesses, so getting them vaccinated against flu and Covid would help limit spread.