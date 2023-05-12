Rules and charges 'stymieing community spirit' of small town

Motueka District Brass Band members Graeme Walker, left and Paul Hawkes in Greenwood St, Motueka. The band is objecting to the $2800 bill to close Greenwood St for a brass band marching event.

So outraged is Paul Hawkes by the cost to close Motueka roads for an hour for a brass band competition, he’s considering upskilling in traffic management himself.

After Our Town Motueka co-ordinator Claire Hutt came forward with concerns that this year’s Christmas parade in Motueka may not go ahead because of the exorbitant traffic management costs, Hawkes contacted Stuff with his own saga.

Hawkes is the president and drum major of the Motueka District Brass Band, and leads the organising committee of the West Coast Regional Brass Band Competitions in Motueka to be held on the last weekend in May.

Three of the four bands will be street marching, so competition organisers planned to close parts of Greenwood, Wilkinson and Wallace streets.

Piki Films The movie Red, White and Brass, based on a true story of how a group of Tongan fans formed a brass band to get tickets to a Rugby World Cup match, is released on March 23.

To set up a Transport Management Plan for this to take place, they were quoted $2800. It’s fair to say the organising committee was less than impressed.

“We approached one of [the contractors] and just said ‘this is an absolutely ridiculous, bloody stupid scenario’.”

The brass band was a community organisation, Hawkes explained, trying to bring pleasure to the community by holding their competitions there: “and you want to rip us off by nearly three grand to shut the streets for an hour?”.

Rules and charges, he said, were “stymieing” the Motueka community and “suppressing the community spirit” of the Tasman township.

In the end, they were able to negotiate the price down to just under $2000, a figure Hawkes describes as still “completely OTT”.

As all of the four contractors who could do the work were based in Nelson, that further increased the cost, as they “clipped the ticket” upon leaving the parking lot.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff The Motueka Brass Band is a community organisation, so stumping up thousands for traffic management has hit a num note.

The brass band had only recently “saved and saved and saved for years” to get new uniforms at a cost of $15,000, and like any community group, “struggles financially to get money in”.

Now, Hawkes said he is contemplating hitting the books to obtain a traffic management qualification himself. It costs about $400 in filing fees to Tasman District Council to lodge the TMP.

“You don’t have to be a bloody rocket scientist to set up detours,” he pointed out.

“I know [contractors] have to make a living, but I just have a problem with community organisations having to pay a hell of a lot of money to have the process set up. So if I can circumvent it by getting my own qualification locally ... I’d do it for the filing fee.”

In a statement provided to Stuff, Waka Kotahi said while the agency was responsible for setting and monitoring the training and assessment requirements for the Code of Practice for Temporary Traffic Management (CoPTTM), it did not directly deliver this training to the industry.

“Waka Kotahi has approved a number of providers around the country to deliver these workshops and assessments on its behalf ...These providers deliver the theory knowledge for these warrants/qualifications and assess on-road competency.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The band has performed across the region at community events like the annual Blessing of the Fleet in Nelson, pictured, for a number of years.

Waka Kotahi said it was “developing a new approach on delivering TTM”.

“In the past, our guide has been interpreted more as a set of rules to follow. Our new approach is working strongly to move away from that to ensure TTM setups are as safe as possible for specific risks at individual sites.

“It will still require there be appropriately trained people to assess site/event risks and understand how those risks can be appropriately mitigated.”

More information could be found at temporary traffic management.