Patients may be missing urgent referrals to specialists as GPs follow local advice

At 47, Kyle Tahana has terminal cancer. He wants acknowledgement that his outcome was made worse because his doctor didn’t diagnose prostate cancer as early as they could have, and for ACC to pay compensation.

When Kyle Tahana's high PSA test results came back, he should have been given an urgent referral to see a urologist.

But, instead of being seen within two weeks - as indicated by national guidelines – it took three months and 23 days for a urologist to see him and tell him he likely had prostate cancer. The following month he was diagnosed with terminal metastatic cancer.

And Tahana may not be alone, with a GP assessing his case for ACC writing that it appeared national guidelines for when to make a referal urgent were not being followed in the top of the south.

Tahana, 47, is fighting ACC for cover over the delayed diagnosis of his prostate cancer, arguing he should have been offered a PSA test – which screens for prostate cancer – much earlier.

When he eventually did get a PSA test, in July 2021, it came back with a result of 50ng/mL. He also had a history of back pain. In response, he was given a semi-urgent referral to see a urologist.

But, in assessing Tahana’s case independent GP Dr Niall Holland noted he should have been seen within 14 days, with national guidelines stating that anyone with a PSA result higher than 10 and bone pain should be given an urgent referral, and the GP should contact the on-call urologist to discuss the case.

”Local advice indicates this guideline is not followed in the Nelson area,” he wrote in his report to ACC.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail After getting a high PSA test that should have been treated as urgent, Kyle Tahana waited nearly four months to see a urologist.

By way of explanation, he cited the advice on the local HealthPathways website.

HealthPathways are sites which offer clinicians – primarily GPs – “locally agreed information to make the right decisions together with patients, at the point of care”, the website states.

The Nelson Marlborough site is supported by Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough, Marlborough Primary Health, Nelson Bays Primary Health, and Te Piki Oranga.

The information on the sites are only available with a log-in, but information released under the Official Information Act showed the advice on PSA test results notes when to make a non-acute referral, but makes no mention about when a case should be upgraded to urgent.

“That would have been a source of confusion – or a source of lost urgency – for the GP,” Holland said.

By comparison, the Canterbury HealthPathways site indicated a patient like Tahana should be seen urgently, he said.

The Nelson-Marlborough advice was “too vague”, he said.

While reports into Tahana’s case said the delay in seeing a urologist would not have changed his eventual diagnosis, Tahana said he still went downhill a lot in the nearly four months he waited for an appointment.

“I went backwards a lot ... by the time I got seen I was pretty much using a cane.”

For others, three months could make a big difference, he said.

DANIEL STONE/UNSPLASH A GP says the advice regarding PSA test results in a HealthPathways website used in Nelson Marlborough is too vague. (File photo)

“When it comes to cancer they don’t have time to muck around.”

It angered him to know local doctors may not be following national guidelines for referring patients.

Holland said national guidelines were the “gold standard”, but sites like HealthPathways helped provide local context – such as the availability of specialists and managing workloads.

While not all GPs would rely on it, many would, particularly less-experienced GPs or those working part-time, he said.

Dr Elizabeth Wood, Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough clinical director community and clinical director clinical governance said national guidelines were “amended for local context” and were “continuously reviewed”.

While GPs could make recommendations about the level of urgency, the decision rested with hospital specialists, she said.

“This information, sent in the referral by the GP ... is assessed according to national guidelines.”

There were “open lines of communications” between hospital specialists and GPs.

Te Whatu Ora’s focus was “providing timely patient care and treatment while addressing issues that contribute to significant pressures on care across the system”, she said.

“Supporting the referrals process through tools like the HealthPathways programme is part of this focus ... Our teams are working incredibly hard to ensure we are doing all that we can to deliver care to our community.”

She would not comment on individual cases, but said the hospital recognised the “distress” delays caused for patients.

“We acknowledge their frustration, and we apologise for this”.