Parking solution proposed in bus interchange stoush

The Veggie Guy owner Karl Hadfield, far right, stands with other Stoke retailers and business owners at the proposed location of the Stoke bus interchange on Main Road Stoke.

A Nelson business owner is seeking answers from the council about the site of Stoke's new bus interchange, amid concerns it will take away valuable carparking and established trees.

However, the Nelson City Council has proposed a solution that while three car parks would be removed from Main Road Stoke between Songer St and Putaitai St, this would be offset by an extra four car parks just outside Countdown, where the old interchange used to be.

That would mean a net gain of one carpark. The council was outlining its proposed solution to businesses on Thursday.

The Veggie Guy owner Karl Hadfield, upset by what he says has been a lack of consultation, launched a change.org petition a week ago to revisit the proposed interchange. It has since been signed online by over 600 people, and hundreds of others in its paper form, he said.

Hadfield and other business owners are worried about the loss of carparks in front of “park, buy and dash” businesses like the bakery and the Night ‘n Day, the axing of roadside trees, safety issues because of the bus stop’s proximity to traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing, and a reduction in the “local amenity value.”

They’re also upset about a lack of communication from council. Hadfield said in April the council “cherry picked” a “handful” of businesses in Stoke and invited them to an information evening. Council staff at the time reiterated that no decisions had been made yet.

Most people present “weren’t happy” with the five options presented, all within the two traffic lights in Stoke, he said.

supplied/Stuff Plans for the Stoke bus interchange show the location of the new double bus stop.

supplied/Stuff Three car parks would be removed from Main Road Stoke between Songer St and Putaitai St, this would be offset by an extra four car parks just outside Countdown further up the road where the old interchange used to be.

The other options put forward by business owners were reopening Bail St and placing the bus stop close to the police station, or at the Stoke Memorial Hall, or close to Bunnings, but Hadfield said these ideas were “shot down” in the meeting.

The aim of the petition, he said, was to raise awareness and tell Nelson City Council that it wasn’t “just a couple of business owners” who were unhappy about it.

Nelson City Council group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said a number of alternatives suggested by businesses and the community had been assessed but deemed not suitable for a variety of reasons.

Council staff were returning to businesses on Thursday to outline the proposed solution, which they believed struck a “balance between taking reasonable steps to incorporate the views of local businesses and addressing the public transport needs of Nelson and Stoke”.

supplied/Stuff The stop will have live bus information provided by eReaders, meaning bus users will have “more confidence about arrival times and more time to linger”.

The council’s proposal is for the interchange to be located outside Stoke Central Mall, a site supported by the office of Blind Low Vision NZ and the Blind Citizens Nelson group.

Louverdis said one of the key concerns was the loss of car parks for people wanting to make a quick stop to “much loved businesses”.

To mitigate that concern, the council were proposing that the on-street parking on this stretch of Main Road Stoke go from a 180-minute time limit, to 60 minutes, which would increase turnover in the area and mean spaces for customers who want to “park, buy and dash” would be more readily available.

Louverdis said the “effectiveness of this solution” would be reviewed in 12 months' time, and as yet no outcome had been reached.

A final decision on the placement of the bus interchange would be made by elected members at the Hearing Panel meeting on June 16, where the public would be able to speak or make submissions, he said.