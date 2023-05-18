Portrait inspired by the kuia she never met shortlisted for prize

Motueka wahine Māori artist Yara Hunt​ (Ngāti Ruanui, Tangahoe) never met Pikihuia Hunt​, her paternal grandmother.

Pikihuia died when her mother was hapū ​(pregnant) with Yara, and it wasn’t until three years ago, when Yara began a journey to reclaim her whakapapa Māori​ and reo that she first saw a photograph of her kuia (grandmother).

“It was like looking into a watery reflection of myself,” Yara recalled.

With her children in a bilingual school, the family had been interested in finding out more about their roots. On a trip up north to Taranaki, Yara decided just to “turn up” at her uncle’s home, an experience she described as “really beautiful”.

“He was surprised, and there were tears, and I just walked into his whare​ (house) and saw these beautiful, beautiful old photos of our tūpuna​ (ancestors),” she said.

One of those tūpuna was of course Pikihuia.

“All at once, I felt like a small child and an old woman, mokopuna​ (grandchild) and kuia​ (grandmother),” she wrote in her artist's submission for her entry to the inaugural Kīngi Tūheitia​ Portraiture Award.

The work she submitted, titled My Kuia Huia, has been shortlisted for the prize, a partnership between the Office of the Kīngitanga​ and the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata​ to inspire emerging Māori artists to create portraits of their tūpuna.

Yara described the art work as a “mix of generations”, not necessarily of Pikihuia, but representing both kuia and mokopuna, the huia serving as a “kind of guardian through life”.

Supplied Yara Hunt from Nelson has been selected as a finalist in the inaugural Kīngi Tūheitia Portraiture Award for My Kuia Huia.

Since reestablishing contact with her Taranaki whānau​, cousins have been helping her “piece together” bits of whakapapa​, and that’s included taking a journey through South Taranaki, learning about the places that were special to her uncle and her cousins when they were growing up.

“It just felt like the beginning, really,” Yara said, “of that movement of seeking more knowledge. I think there’s many more connections to be made.”

In the meantime, the mother of four kids ranging in age from 17 to 11 is busy working as a kaitūhono ā-hapori​ (community connector) for Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu​ Trust, connecting whānau and linking them with different organisations that they may require or find support from.

She’s also working on a mural in Motueka at Parklands School with two other wāhine​ Māori.

Yara said she was “surprised” and “honoured” that her work was shortlisted – the former especially since she thought she had missed the deadline for entries by half an hour.

What would kuia think, if she were watching?

“I don’t know,” Yara said. “But I would hope that she would approve of my journey and approve of me making connections to her.”