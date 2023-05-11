Tasman to lose $17 million in better off funding

Three projects in the Tasman district will be impacted in “timing or viability” because of the funding loss, according to Tasman mayor Tim King.

The Tasman district is set to lose around $17 million in “better off” funding, Tasman mayor Tim King says.

In April the Government quietly withdrew a $1.5 billion sweetener for councils in its reset of the Three Waters policy.

King said that would impact “three key projects” – the “most significant proportion” was to support the Motueka Community Pool, the Waimea South community facility and the Tapawera hub.

These were the “three key community facilities” that the Tasman District Council were looking to use that funding for, he said.

“So obviously, the implication of that is either it impacts on the timing or the viability of those projects financially. Or alternatively, we have to find another way of funding them, which has to come through the rating system in one way, shape or form.”

King said all of these projects were going to be subject to the 10-year plan discussion anyway.

“If the community and the council still want to see those projects funded, then that money has to come from rates and that will have an impact on rate increases,” he said.

The better off funding, not being rates sourced, was a “massive advantage”.

“Clearly it’s disappointing,” King said, though he added that the actual implications were as yet unknown until the 10-year plan had been worked through.

The removal of better off funding had no implications for the dam, one way or the other, he said.

There had been a lot of criticism of local government in terms of the way they approached the initial discussion with Central Government over Three Waters, but “one of the positives” that they got out of working with the government through the reform process was the undertaking for the better off funding.

“The fact that that's now been removed is frustrating,” he said.

However, King said he understood there was still $500 million which would still be retained as part of the reform process should it proceed post election, though it was “unclear” exactly what that was available for.