Coronation tree will enjoy a 200 year old reign

Tasman District Mayor Tim King gets some help with planting a tilia europaea from Brea Mickell, 3, far left, Caleb Moyo, 4, and Ivy Brown, 4. The tree was planted at Jubilee Park in Richmond on Thursday to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

With three little helpers getting stuck in with the shovels, Tasman mayor Tim King and his team made quick work of the planting of a common linden to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

The community planting at Jubilee Park in Richmond on Thursday took less than five minutes thanks to the labours of Waimea Kindergarten students Ivy Brown​, 4, Brea Mickell​, 3, and Caleb Moyo​, 4, and the Tasman King himself.

The mayor said it was a “significant historical occasion”.

“Regardless of your views of the monarchy or New Zealand’s place in it, I think historic events like this deserve to be recognised.

“Planting trees links through to the royal family and certainly this King’s approach to the environment. They’re big supporters of forestation and tree planting as well, so I think it's appropriate that trees are the way that the occasion is recognised.”

Prince Louis waves enthusiastically to crowds along The Mall, as he and other members of the Royal Family travelled back to Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

Waimea Kindergarten manager Rebekah Senior said the coronation had been a topic of discussion at the kindergarten as families had been watching coverage on television and chatting about it.

The event had also had an influence sartorially, as children had been coming to kindy decked in tiaras, princess gloves and shoes.

Senior said the kids were excited to be part of the community planting of the new tree, as they knew about being kaitiaki ​(guardians) and friends of the earth.

“They know that planting a tree is a good thing.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Tasman District Mayor Tim King gets some help with planting a Linden tree from (left to right) Ivy Brown, 4, Brea Mickell, 3, and Caleb Moyo, 4, to mark the coronation of King Charles III at Jubilee Park, Richmond, on Thursday.

Tasman District Council horticultural officer Richard Hilton said they had chosen a common linden, a deciduous tree from Europe, because it was “really hardy”.

“We get a lot of cold winds or strong winds and then of course summer conditions can be quite dry,” he said, adding that it would be mulched, pruned, and given some special care over the hotter months “just to make sure it gets through drought weather”.

It was also a lovely shade tree, offering plenty of respite from the sun during the summer cricket season and a clear view of the game during rugby season.

The linden could grow up to 50 metres tall, and the tree planted was about the same age as the children who carefully patted it in – around three to four.

Hilton said the tree would probably live for close to 200 years, meaning it would last well beyond the reigns of many monarchs.