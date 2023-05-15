Slips from council land to private property to be 'built back better'

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith with Barry and Nicola McKay and their former home in The Wood that was red-sticked after the August 2022 weather event. The house was demolished on Monday.

Waiting for her home to be demolished on Monday, Nicola McKay said she'd had a sleepless night.

It was the last step in a long grieving process that started with nearly nine months earlier, when the hillside behind her Halifax St home flowed into the lounge and the escaped into their pyjamas.

It was one of 18 slips from Nelson City Council land that drove into 33 private properties during the August 2022 weather event.

On Monday, hours before heavy machinery was set the McKay’s house down, Nelson City Council mayor Nick Smith announced the latest step in its recovery process was to restore and improve the safety of those 18 hillsides.

READ MORE:

* Six months on there's no end in sight for Nelson's clean up

* Traffic chaos after highway incidents to be investigated by Waka Kotahi and councils

* If a tree falls in your hood, who pays? A big legal question gets trickier amid climate crisis



SUPPLIED Nelson City Council map showing locations of properties damaged during the August 2022 weather event.

The council’s legal obligation was to return the land to the state it was in before the slips, but the council agreed the responsible thing was to “build back better”, to lower the risk to life and property if a similar event were to happen again, he said.

“That means not just spending the $5 million and putting these landslides back in the state they were but actually investing a further $12m that will get the level of risk down to a low level where we are satisfied that there is a level of safety that's appropriate.”

The $17.2m bill was on top of the total recovery cost of $57.1m, and would have to be paid for by ratepayers unless funding could be secured from the Government, Smith said.

Given the level of support being provided to other areas – such as the $1 billion for those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle – it was only fair Nelson also received a level of support, he added.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Barry and Nicola McKay with their home in The Wood that was red stickered after the August 2022 weather event. The house was demolished on Monday.

He had written to emergency management Minister Kieran McAnulty asking the Government to fund $6m of the bill – half of the improvement costs.

If the Government did not chip in the council would still go ahead with the stabilisation projects, Smith said.

“Today is a commitment to each of those 33 property owners that we are now proceeding with this remediation package, with the exception of two of those 33 properties where we have said the cost is uneconomic, and the council is in negotiations with those landowners to buy them out.”

The work would take two years, with physical work starting later this year. Work to stabilise the slopes to a higher level involved “600m of timber barriers, 1500m2 of soil anchors, 150m of mesh catch fences, 3500m2 of erosion protection matting and 19,000m2 of revegetation”, Smith said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Group manager infrastructure and recovery manager Alec Louverdis, left, with Nelson mayor Nick Smith at the McKay’s house that was left red-stickered in August 2022 due to a slip on council land. On Monday they announced a plan to stabilise slips on council land threatening private land.

The cost for each slope ranged from about $635,000 to $3m.

On Monday, McAnulty said there was “no doubt” central and local government would need to work together to address the impacts of climate change and more frequent weather events.

“While our priority at the moment is recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, the Government is also working on longer term resilience across the country.

“It’s a big piece of work that will require a real commitment from everyone to get it right. I have spoken to a number of mayors about this, including the mayor of Nelson, and have committed to keep conversations going.”

Among the properties impacted by the council land slips was the McKay’s.

Looking at their house, Barry McKay said that, as slips go, “this was a good one”.

Despite being unable to re-enter their house except for a supervised visit, the response from everyone involved, including the council, had made it easier.

A council inspector had even grabbed precious photos off the walls for the family, he said.

“We've had a navigator, we've had council here to the point of bending over backwards just anything they could do.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The McKay’s house in Halifax St was demolished after being red-stickered due to a slip from council owned land.

Nicola McKay said it had been raining for three days when they heard a “crack” at 9.30pm. She assumed it was a tree coming down.

“It was, was the wall breaking.”

They couple are in a new house now, and said life was easier with a permanent roof over their heads.

They were unsure what they would do with the Halifax St property site once the house was gone, but they were “certainly grateful” the council was taking responsibility for its land, she said.