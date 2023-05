A house in Nelson was on fire on Tuesday morning.

Four fire crews are working to extinguish a fire in Tipahi St on Tuesday morning.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they received multiple calls of a house fire around 5.50am.

“No injuries reported and all people have been accounted for,” they said.

Three crews from from Nelson and one from Stoke attended and when they arrived they a one-storey house ablaze.

The cause was unknown at this stage, they said.