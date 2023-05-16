It all comes back to rates as Nelson public has their say on draft budget

Whether a 7.2% rates increase was too high – or not high enough – was a key talking point at hearings for the Nelson City Council’s draft annual plan. (File photo)

Some said the proposed rates increase was too high, while for others it wasn’t high enough.

But, despite the wide-ranging views put before Nelson City Councillors, many agreed on one thing – they have a tough job ahead of them.

The Nelson City Council will meet next week to debate the feedback to its draft annual plan, which proposes an average rates increase of 7.2%.

The council received 354 submissions on the proposed annual budget, with 55 people asking to address the councillors at hearings last week.

READ MORE:

* Ins and outs of rates hikes for Nelson and Tasman

* Tasman rates increase proposed at 9%, Nelson at 7.2%

* Feedback wanted on proposed new bus routes for region



In the written submissions, many addressed direct questions from the council, the first being: “Do you support Council's steps to minimise the rates rise to an average of 7.2%?”

Of those that answered that question, about 100 said yes, while about 30 said no, and eight were unsure.

But, a lot of those answers on both sides on the coin came with caveats – many were concerned struggling households couldn’t afford the increase, while others said the rates needed to be higher to fund projects and community groups.

Speaking at the hearings, Richard Sullivan said there needed to be more focus on making residents the priority, and many would not be able to afford the increase.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Nelson Mayor Nick Smith led public hearings for submissions to the council’s draft annual plan. (File photo)

“People have had to tighten their belts a lot in Nelson, and the council doesn’t seem to have done that to the same level. So, I would like the council to share in the pain of this belt tightening – especially as the council seems to have added several notches to its belt.”

Meanwhile, Johny O’Donnell took a different view when he also asked the council to rethink the rates increase, saying it should be higher.

Many community groups would struggle if they could not get sufficient financial support from council, which was the one organisation that did have a “lever it could pull” to access more funding – both through increased rates and borrowing.

Funding for community groups should be adjusted in line with the CPI, he said.

He also called for key projects – such as the library and performing arts facilities – should go ahead to make Nelson an attractive place to live.

Funding was also of concern for many of the groups that addressed the council asking for increased funding, including Natureland, Nelson Surf Life Saving and The Suter Art Gallery.

The library project, climate change and the Maitahi Bayview subdivsion were also popular topics at the hearings.