Backdown over lab plan to send Nelson tissue tests south by road

A proposal to send patients tissue samples by road from Nelson to Christchurch for testing has been dropped.

On Friday afternoon laboratory company Awanui said it had withdrawn its proposal to move its histology processing work for the upper South Island into its Christchurch laboratory after consultation with staff, clinicians, and stakeholders.

“Having listened to the feedback, and considering recent staff changes at our laboratories, the pragmatic and sensible outcome is not to proceed with the proposal at this stage,” the company said in a statement.

“This decision will ensure there is no potential risk to turnaround times for testing and patient safety and local services are not compromised.”

The decision came as the company faced criticism from clinicians, politicians and iwi. Nelson mayor Nick Smith had written to the Health Minister about his concerns with the proposed move.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack also made representations to Awanui on behalf of health workers and others concerned about the planned closure. She said it was important that core health services were retained in the region.

Last week, Awanui informed staff of the proposal to slash the workforce in the top of the south, with 10 jobs going and nearly all histology services – tissue testing – being transferred to a Christchurch facility.

The proposal was originally open to feedback until May 31. Awanui is contracted to provide laboratory services for Te Whatu Ora – Nelson Marlborough.

Amongst those affected by the plan was medical laboratory scientist Jude Escreet. She warned shifting the service would lead to delays for patients.

The sort of samples being tested in Nelson include skin biopsies and samples taken in theatre, such as breast tissue for cancer diagnosis, she said.

Awanui’s proposal to courier the specimens by road to Christchurch to be processed and then return the slides produced back by road to Nelson had “inherent potential disasters when transporting specimens in large volumes of formaldehyde by road in addition to the extra time this will take,” she said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Tissue samples were proposed to be sent by courier from Nelson to Christchurch under a proposal by laboratory services company Awanui. (File photo)

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said earlier on Friday she was hopeful that the representations that had been made would lead to the proposal not going ahead. She said Nelson had recent experience of being isolated after flooding and slips closed state highways, which heightened the risks of relying on road transport.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith had said he was concerned about the loss of highly skilled scientists from the region.

It was “inevitable” the changes would have led to delays for the 18,000 patients and 20,000 samples a year, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Scientist Ron Laforteza investigates breast tissue for cancer at the histology department of Canterbury SCL laboratory in Christchurch. Under a proposal Nelson samples would be sent to the Christchurch lab. (File photo)

“Delays in healthcare in areas like cancer diagnosis can make the difference between a life being saved or not.”

David Munro from the APEX union said it was “ludicrous” to suggest services would be improved by transporting samples to Christchurch.

“How this accords with Te Whatu Ora’s stated objective of providing diagnosis and treatment ‘closer to home’ as it moves to tackle the ‘post-code lottery’ in the health system, is anyone’s guess.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua pouwhakahaere Shane Graham had said the proposal was difficult to understand at a time when a key driver of change in the health system was reducing inequality.

“Improved local delivery of patient-centric health services for Māori was a key driver of the Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora reforms. Contractors should be supporting the intent of these reforms,” he said.

An Awanui spokesperson earlier said the proposal would “enable Awanui to have the right level of staffing and technical expertise, support the implementation of digital pathology, and use our national network to ensure our organisation and services are sustainable and viable going forward.”

Patients would not be affected, they said.

Te Whatu Ora – Nelson Marlborough interim hospital and specialist services lead Lexie O’Shea said they had been assured contractual obligations would be met.

Contract delivery was regularly measured against KPIs, she said.