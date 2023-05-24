Māpua boat ramp proposal seeks resource consent and community help

John Leydon, left, Tim Robinson and Trevor Marshall stand near the site of the proposed boat ramp at Māpua. The Māpua Boat Ramp Community Trust has filed an application for resource consent to the Tasman District Council.

A proposed new boat ramp and community facilities at Māpua has moved a step closer with the trust behind it applying for resource consent.

Project coordinator Trevor Marshall said the development would be “spectacular” for the area and the region.

The proposal includes an 800 square metre building with four bays, located on land at the Māpua waterfront park, a double lane boat ramp, and a garden area offering “protection from the boats and the noise”.

The project has a cost estimate of $2.9 million, with the Māpua Boat Ramp Community Trust already securing $700,000 of funding from the Tasman District Council in 2021. The remaining funds will be raised by the community.

The building’s design would be similar to the council buildings nearby, Marshall said, and would have a kitchen, lounge area, and toilets. An adjacent bay could be expanded out to increase the size of meeting area.

Several bays would be used by the Tamaha Sea Scouts, and the building would be their permanent base.

Marshall said the scouts currently had a small shed area on the wharf, were using two or three other sites for storage, and didn’t have a central meeting area.

Supplied A landscape plane for the Māpua Community Boat Ramp

The facility could also be used by other groups such as waka ama, sailing groups, and in the event of a disaster, as it would have a complete kitchen.

“At the moment, there's not really a lot of facilities for young people in the area,” Marshall said. The Sea Scouts, for example, couldn’t cater for the 14 to 18-year-old Venturers, who were “probably one of our most vulnerable groups that need to be encouraged into sport”.

The scouts also had a “big waiting list” for kids to join.

The waterfront park and the park area behind it, where the Fruitgrowers’ Chemical Company once sat, was previously known as New Zealand’s most contaminated site.

Millions of dollars were spent cleaning the area up, and once that was done, a “cap” of half a metre was put on top of it, Marshall said.

The trust has engaged local firm Davis Olgilvie to coordinate technical studies and issues “that may be of concern to people” with the site being a remediated area.

The concrete ramp would add to the cap, and the base of the building, the car parking and the assembly area in front of the building would be all concreted or sealed.

Marshall said he would love to see permanent gas barbecues, tables and chairs in the area for locals and visitors to use.

The complex is a passion project for those involved: trustees have spent “thousands” of hours getting it underway, and many had made personal financial donations as well.

Marshall called for the community to “get behind” making the project happen and asked for donations, no matter how big or small.

“Once the consent is through, we want to get into this thing straightaway,” he said. Information about the project and how to donate can be found at https://mapuaboatramp.org/.