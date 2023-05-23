Funding freeze reversal on cards for groups supporting vulnerable Nelson communities

A proposed funding freeze for community grants could be reversed at the Nelson City Council meeting on Thursday.

Nelson community groups facing a funding freeze may be getting a reprieve.

On Thursday the Nelson City Council will meet to debate proposed changes to its annual plan in light of feedback from the community.

While council staff have suggested the draft document should mostly be adopted, one of the changes being suggested is to backtrack on plans to freeze funding for external grants at the 2022/23 level.

In a report to councillors, officers are now suggesting a 7.2% increase to the Community Investment Fund, and for "organisations supporting the most vulnerable members of the community", at a cost of $44,000.

A 3.5% adjustment for grants to other community groups, organisations and council controlled organisations, costing $183,000, was also being put forward for councillors to vote on.

The cost of the increases would be offset by “additional savings”, so the overall average rates increase would stay at 7.2%, the report said.

The council grants $345,000 a year through the Community Investment Fund, with $245,000 given to groups in three-year “strategic funding” packages, and the remainder in two funding rounds. The first of the 2022/23 financial year rounds saw grants worth $48,300 given to 16 different groups, ranging from $500 to $5000. The second round is planned next week.

The proposed reversal comes after 25 submitters opposed the proposed funding freeze. In a report explaining the recommended change, officers stated that funding had to be considered “in light of the cost of living crisis facing ratepayers and households”.

Andrew White, group manager community services said the 7.2% adjustment would be targeted for “community groups working with these communities of greatest need”, such as those reducing housing vulnerability, improving access to work and learning opportunities, reducing the effect of poverty and improving community wellbeing.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Mayor Nick Smith said the council would need to balance the impact of rates increases with the need to maintain services.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the council’s debate on Thursday would be about trying to keep the rates increase to the rate of inflation, given the mounting financial pressure on households, while also maintaining services.

In light of submissions it was clear that many community organisations would be facing increasing demand due to the cost-of-living crisis, he said.

“The original proposal was to provide no increase, and the feeling was that was just being too tough when it was likely they’re going to be facing increasing demand.”

While community groups helping vulnerable communities would be in line for a larger increase, they were not able to fund “that scale of increase for all groups”, which was why 3.5% was proposed for other organisations – such as the Suter Art Gallery and economic development agency, he said.

“Given the pressure that households are under we don’t think it’s too much to ask those organisations to try and manage with a cost adjustment that is less than inflation.”

Following the submissions many councillors had expressed a desire to offer greater support to community groups, Smith said.

Councillor Matty Anderson said the amount of support provided by largely volunteer-led community organisations could not be under-estimated.

“We’re getting awesome value for money out of some of those groups.”

The submissions had made it clear that not having an adjustment to funding could mean a “significant reduction of what they could do in the community”, he said.