Jackie Clarke heads off beaten track, paying homage to divas she loves

Jackie Clarke is touring the country with a repertoire interpreting songs of the 20th and 21st-century’s "most legendary divas".

Jackie Clarke may be channelling big diva energy on stage during a new tour, but on the phone she’s down to earth, and not diva-esque in the slightest.

While she jokes that she is “just famous for being around for as long as Winston Peters”, the entertainer has been treading the boards for over three decades, and was recognised with an MNZM for services to the industry on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2018.

She first came to fame for what she described as her “little group”, When the Cat's Been Spayed. That “little group” toured the country for 10 years, with folksy tunes such as Taumarunui On The Main Trunk Line enduring as classic Kiwiana earworms.

“We were dressed in ridiculous outfits and amused ourselves and played silly tunes in silly ways,” is Clarke’s way of recalling the decade that made her a recognisable face, and a household name.

Clarke thinks she “came out of the womb singing”, and has always sung, in bands from high school, along with the radio, a constant humming.

While nobody else in the whānau “goes anywhere near a sequin or a microphone”, Clarke said her mother “used to sing in funny voices all the time”, but never did it in front of people.

Supplied Jackie goes Prima Diva is coming to Motueka and Nelson next month.

“If she lived an alternative parallel universe life she might have been on the stage, but she just never had the opportunity, but I think all that DNA probably comes from her.”

Change has been afoot in the Clarke household in the past year and a half. Together with her partner Grant Lahood, the family sold their Grey Lynn villa and bought a house on Te Atatū Peninsula, a waterfront suburb of West Auckland.

Clarke described it as a “little bit of a family compound” that they have dubbed the Retirement Village.

Her twin sister and her partner have a two-bedroom house at the back of the property, and Clarke and Lahood a four bedroom at the front.

SUPPLIED The Dolly Parton Story: From Rags to Rhinestones will debut on the Sky Arts channel at 8.30pm on May 21.

”There's a lot of casseroles being walked across the car park, and if one of us runs out of wine, it's fantastic, because the other one will have a bottle,” she said.

”We are absolutely shocked at how much we love it.”

However, she will soon be leaving domestic comforts behind for her 25 date tour that will come to “all the nooks and crannies off the beaten track”, visiting places like Motueka as well as Nelson, Pohangina, Balcairn, Akaroa and Upper Hutt.

Clarke described the show as a “love letter to my favourite women”, a “big fat diva celebration”.

Touring with Grant Winterburn, the man she considers the “best piano player in the country”, and with a repertoire ranging from Alberta Hunter to Dolly Parton, from Kate Bush to Lady Gaga, Clarke said she was “just singing songs that have just made me the human I am today”.

Bringing this “epic” show to small town New Zealand halls would give it intimacy.

“It's lush, is how I’d describe it,” Clarke said. “It’s going to blow people’s heads off.”

Wednesday, 7 June 7:30pm at Nelson: Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, admission $35; https://nz.patronbase.com/_NelsonCentreOfMusicalArts/Productions/JKCL/Performances

Thursday, June 8, 7:30pm at Motueka: Chanel Arts Centre.$25 Adult; $5 schoolchildren. Tickets available from Floral Affaire, High Street, Motueka (cash only) or at the door (EFTPOS available).